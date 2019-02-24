When South Florida State College established the Heartland Senior Games to give residents of DeSoto, Hardee and Highlands Counties a chance to compete locally, they didn’t expect an outing like that on Thursday when all but one of the players in the bridge tournament came from Sebring.
Fortunately, Susie Buelow of Avon Park showed up to add a little variety to the group.
Before play got started, Clayton Farrar, one of the competitors, asked to speak to the group about the Sebring Bridge Club which meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at noon at 347 Fernleaf Ave. in downtown Sebring.
Farrar invited everyone present to join him for a complimentary lunch, a chance to meet some very nice bridge players and an afternoon set aside for social bridge players who would like to see what Duplicate Bridge is all about.
All interested players are invited to meet, eat and play on Tuesday, March 5th. Please call 863-385-8118 and leave a message to let them know you are coming or send an email to sebringbridgeclub@gmail.com.
Four men and twenty women, ranging in age from 65 to 97, took part in the Heartland Senior Games bridge tournament. The eldest of the group was Marjorie Schoofs, a native of Illinois who lived many places in the country before settling in Sun n Lake 28 years ago. Mother of 2, grandmother to 7, great grandmother of 8 and great great grandma to a dozen, Schoofs doesn’t look or act her age.
She has traveled extensively, visiting every state and many other countries. A highlight of her travels happened when she was living in Washington state and took a trip to Victoria, British Columbia. While at lunch, none other than Queen Elizabeth came by Schoof’s table, just inches away. The Queen was preoccupied and didn’t find time to speak with her elder.
Schoofs loves the people in Sun n Lake and keeps busy at the bead studio where she makes jewelry, most of which is given to friends and relatives. Twice a week she can be found playing bridge, a game she took up 75 years ago with three friends. She thinks her longevity is partly in the genes as well as keeping active and indulging in chocolate.
Schoofs was just one of 10 gold medal winners, sharing the honor with fellow Sun n Lake residents Marg Strong, Mary Ann Wright, Mary Hanegraaf and Don Horn. Other gold medalists were Susan Roberts from Francis I, Shirley Whidden plus Tanglewood’s Sue Kirby, Mike Sharkey and George Vermette.
Taking home silver medals were Susie Buelow from Avon Park, Wilma Pilkington of Francis II, Beverly Phillips and Mary Gillis from Sun n Lake and Tanglewood’s Nancy Cook and Clayton Farrar.
Geraldine Fabb from the Bluff’s of Sebring, Kathy Keller of Tanglewood and Martha Steineke of Woody’s all walked away with bronze medals.
The highest scores of the day were chalked up by Susan Roberts with a total of 7,850 points followed by Mary Ann Wright with 7,740.
Coffee and donuts awaited the card players upon their arrival, courtesy of Hometown America. Lunch was enjoyed thanks to the Heartland Senior Games gold sponsors; Drs. Avalaos, Patel and Thakkar, Newsom Eye and Edward Jones/Alan Holmes.
The tournament director, Pat Reich, has agreed to chair the event in 2020 when bridge players are invited back to Tanglewood on Friday, February 28.
