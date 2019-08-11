Funerals begin for Dayton shooting victims
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Families and friends left mourning lives lost in the Dayton mass shooting will begin to bury the dead.
Funerals were scheduled Saturday for six of the nine people killed in last Sunday’s attack, which also left more than 30 injured.
The remembrances will take place at churches and funeral homes around the Dayton area, as well as in West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Another two services are scheduled for Monday.
No arrangements have yet been made public for the ninth victim, Megan Betts, the sister of the shooter.
Miami-Dade will not longer prosecute minor marijuana cases
MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors in Florida’s largest county say they will stop prosecuting minor cases of marijuana cases as a result of a new state law that legalized hemp.
The Miami Herald reports there is no police crime lab in South Florida that tests for a cannabis chemical that gets users high. Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said in a Friday statement that authorities can’t “visually or microscopically” distinguish marijuana from hemp, which only has trace amounts of the psychoactive compound.
Miami-Dade police hope to conduct lab tests for felony cases within six months. Fernandez Rundle said proving misdemeanors of possession of 20 grams or less would be a “significant expenditure.”
Tallahassee’s state attorney also halted marijuana prosecutions after the law went into effect July 1.
Trump: Kim apologized for missile tests
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — President Donald Trump says North Korea’s Kim Jong Un wants to meet once again to “start negotiations” after joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises end.
He says he’s looking “forward to seeing Kim Jong Un in the not too distant future!”
Trump is tweeting more details from the “beautiful” three-page letter he told reporters Friday he’d received.
Trump said Saturday from his New Jersey golf club that Kim spent much of his letter complaining about “the ridiculous and expensive exercises.” He says that Kim offered him “a small apology” for the flurry of recent short-range missile tests that have rattled U.S. allies in the region and that Kim assured him they would stop when exercises end.
The two leaders have met three times: in Singapore, Hanoi and at the Korean Demilitarized Zone.
