The TV owners and companies are fleecing us big time. They are reaping in big dollars from us and people and companies who want to advertise their services and materials.

I had the news station on at 5 a.m. to 5:30 a.m. and I counted 22 advertising distractions. My pillow was not one of them. Oh, what a relief that was.

Tired of hearing of the good old days? In 1957 I procured a TV and aerial and was highly entertained with little advertising and zero monthly payments. 

Sounds good doesn't it!

TV today causes high blood pressure and crime. What can we do besides not turning it on? Suggestions?

James R. Wilkinson

Sebring

