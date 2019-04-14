AVON PARK – The South Florida State College Panthers started Friday’s Suncoast Conference game strong, but struggled on the mound against the Florida SouthWestern College Buccaneers.
Florida SouthWestern College rallied from an early deficit to record a 16-5 win over the Panthers. South Florida’s record dropped to 15-28 for the season and 4-14 in conference play.
“I thought we grabbed the momentum in the game early,” said South Florida Coach Rick Hitt. “Then the momentum escaped us when we made some mistakes on the mound which provided them with ammunition. We also made some mistakes on defense and before you know it the momentum flips dugouts. We were trying to find a way to get it back but never got it back. It is unfortunate but that was the nature of today’s game. We are trying to fight our way back in the conference. We got off to a rough start record wise. It is that time of the year that we need to play well and we just are not.”
In the bottom of the first inning, South Florida’s Casey Asman reached on an error, advanced to second on a wild pickoff throw and scored on a pair of ground outs to make it 1-0.
South Florida expanded it’s lead in the bottom of the second as Shane Magrann singled to score Zeddric Burnham and Jakobe Smith. Mike Bessel ripped a base hit to plate Magrann to give the Panthers a 4-0 lead.
Florida SouthWestern narrowed its deficit in the top of the third. The Buccaneers took advantage of the Panthers errors and scored three runs to pull within 4-3.
In the top of the fourth, the Buccaneers took the lead when Tommy Joseph hit a grounder to second that bounced out of the glove of Case Hannum to score a run. Another run scored on a double steal to make it 5-4.
The Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the frame as Smith singled, Magrann put down a sacrifice bunt and Bessell sent a grounder up the middle and into center field driving home Smith to tie the game at 5.
Florida SouthWestern reclaimed the lead in the top of the fifth as Josh McAllister doubled, stole third and scored on a wild throw to make it 6-5.
The Buccaneers added to their lead in the sixth inning as Drake Dobyanski was hit by a pitch, Bagnieski walked and Joseph reached on an error that scored a run. Warnner Rincones followed with a triple to plate Bagnieski and Joseph for a 10-5 lead.
The Panthers used three different pitchers on the mound in the top of the seventh as Florida SouthWestern scored again as Rincones had a bases-loaded single. The Buccaneers reloaded the bases and scored a pair of runs on walks and ended the inning with a commanding 16-5 lead.
South Florida was unable to rally in the bottom of the seventh to end the game.
Despite outhitting the Buccaneers 10 to 9, South Florida could not recover from errors and struggles on the mound.
