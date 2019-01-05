As you get older you realize that time is fleeting and making the most of it is important. I lived in Ohio until I was 10 years old and some of my earliest memories are watching the Ohio State Buckeyes football team on a black-and-white television set.
Seeing the images of legendary coach Woody Hayes leading the Buckeyes to victories on Saturday afternoon's are indelibly etched in my mind.
Beating Michigan and winning the Big Ten championship meant a trip to the Rose Bowl and a game against the Pac-12 champion on New year's Day in Pasadena, Calif.
I had always wanted to go to the Rose Bowl, which is known as the "Granddaddy of Them All," because it is the oldest of all of the college bowl games, but had never made the journey out west.
After Ohio State defeated Northwestern to win the Big Ten title in December and was left out of the College Football Playoff, the Buckeyes were selected to play in the Rose Bowl against Pac-12 winner, the Washington Huskies.
With Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer stepping down after the game and prolific Buckeyes quarterback Dwayne Haskins probably turning pro, this was as good a time as any to make my dream come true and head for California. A "Bucket List" item if you like.
My wife Mary, who is a University of Florida graduate, and a huge Gator fan, went with me. Urban Meyer won two national championships in his time as head coach of the University of Florida football team that was led by quarterback Tim Tebow.
We arrived in Los Angeles on Sunday and spent the next two days buying some Ohio State merchandise, sightseeing in Pasadena, and we enjoyed a train ride around the surrounding area.
New Year's Day morning was cold after a low of 39, but it was sunny and warmed up to 58 as the day progressed.
We enjoyed the 130th edition of the Tournament of Roses Parade which we had seen many times on television. The floats were beautiful and it was a spectacle to see in person.
After the parade, we made our way to the Rose Bowl on a shuttle bus and then settled into our seats in the giant bowl that opened in 1922.
The national anthem was played by the combined bands from Ohio State and Washington and a B-2 Stealth Bomber flew over as more than 91,000 fans roared with delight as the 105th Rose Bowl was set to begin.
The game was very entertaining as Ohio State jumped out to a 21-3 lead at the half. The Buckeyes increased their lead to 28-3 early in the third quarter before Washington mounted a stirring comeback.
The Huskies scored a touchdown to pull within 28-23 with under a minute remaining in the game. But the ensuing onsides kick was recovered by Ohio State to seal the hard-fought victory as the sun set over the picturesque San Gabriel Mountains.
Haskins threw three touchdown passes for Ohio State and was selected as the Offensive Player of the game. The talented red-shirt sophomore totaled 50 touchdown passes on the season and is projected to be a first-round pick in the NFL draft if he chooses to turn pro. College players who are eligible to be drafted, have until Jan. 15 to let the NFL know their decision.
As is customary for Ohio State, the football players, coaches and fans joined in to sing the school song, "Carmen Ohio" played by the band.
At the end of the song, Urban Meyer saluted the band and waved to the roaring throng of Buckeyes fans. As he left the field to cap a remarkable and historic career, shouts of O-H-I-O reverberated around the Rose Bowl.
It was a busy four days in the Los Angeles area and dealing with everything that comes with trying to get around in a thriving and sprawling metropolis.
The trip was worth all the effort with Ohio State earning a win on the gridiron and being in the stands to see the panoramic Rose Parade. It's great looking at the photos from the trip and these are moments I will always treasure."
O-H-I-O.
