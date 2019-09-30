The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — The defense took a rest Sunday in the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. The teams combined for 95 points and 985 total yards, but while the Rams won the stat column, it was the Bucs who won the game, 55-40.
Jameis Winston threw for 385 yards and four touchdowns, while Chris Godwin had 12 receptions for 172 yards and two scores, as Tampa Bay evened its record at 2-2.
The Bucs scored first on Peyton Barber’s 3-yard TD run in the first quarter and never trailed, but the Rams had a chance to tie it late, only to see Ndamukong Suh return a fumble 37 yards for a TD with 1:06 remaining to seal the victory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.