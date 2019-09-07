SEBRING — Highlands County commissioners approved the 8.55 millage rate Thursday night on first hearing, with a $154.6 million total county budget.
At a second hearing at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 17, county commissioners will make a final vote on the 2019-20 fiscal year budget, which will include a 7% increase in the countywide fire assessment and an influx of $5 million from the General Fund balance.
Commissioner Arlene Tuck voted against the budget itself, saying she believed it could have been cut further than it was, but voted in favor of the millage rate because it was, at least, not an increase.
The 8.55 mil rate is 2.69% higher than the rolled back rate of 8.3261, which would bring in the same dollar amount of revenue as the 8.55 mil rate did last year.
Property value increases in the last year mean that the 8.55 mil rate will bring in more revenue.
Tuck said Thursday she also didn’t believe that eight employee positions, cut early in the budget process and then re-added to shore up short-staffed departments, should be hired any earlier than April 1.
However, consensus during a budget workshop on Aug. 26 was to hire them Jan. 1, 2020, especially after County Administrator Randy Vosburg reported that holding off three months wouldn’t save much more than $30,000 total on eight positions.
The county already plans to hire three other positions — two paramedics and a purchasing agent — starting Oct. 1.
The other eight positions would include jobs in Veterans Services, Public Information, Human Resources, Code Enforcement and conversion of a part-time position at the Children’s Advocacy Center to full time.
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates of Lake Placid asked why Highlands has an 8.55 millage rate with $154.6 million budget while Polk County has a 7.1565 millage rate for a $1.6 billion budget.
She also expressed dismay with economic development and paying most of health insurance for county employees, stating she sees neighbors drive out of the area starting at 4:30-5 a.m. to fill out-of-county jobs.
Tuck reminded her Polk and coastal counties have a lot more people than Highlands, and yet people come to Highlands for jobs.
Highlands County has a population of slightly more than 100,000. Polk County’s population is more than 600,000 and has a larger land mass than Highlands.
Funds for the budget are as follows:
• General Fund — $72.1 million.
• Infrastructure — $38.3 million.
• Transportation — $12.9 million.
• Solid Waste — $10.3 million.
• Fire Assessment — $8.67 million.
• Energy Recovery — $5.08 million.
• Building Department — $988,300.
• All other funds — $6.41 million.
Commissioners voted unanimously to accept the non-ad valorem assessments, to be collected as listed below for the special benefit districts, with the associated annual budgets for 2019-20.
• Orange Villa Mobile Home Estates at $30 per home site for $1,720 this year.
• Hickory Hills community at $35 per lot for $25,600 this year.
• Placid Lakes subdivision at $20 per lot for $287,642.
• Sebring Country Estates at $6 per vacant lot and $18 per improved lot, for $23,000.
• Istokpoga Marsh Watershed Improvement District at $4 per acre for $805,861.
• Avon Park Estates at $40 per lot, for $92,400.
• Sebring Hills, at $5 per vacant lot and $30 per home/business, for $25,883.
• Red Hill Farms Improvement District at $15 per lot for $6,763.
• Sun ‘N Lakes Lake Placid Special Recreation District, at $25 per buildable lot and $12.50 per non-buildable lot, for $86,603.
• Sebring Acres at $50 per lot for $30,700.
• Lake Haven Estates at $20 per improved lot and $5 per unimproved lot, for $11,458.
• Highway Park at $20 per improved lot and $5 per unimproved lot, for $8,926.
• Highlands Park Estates at $10 per lot for $84,637.
• Highlands County Fire Protection Municipal Service Benefit Unit — the whole county — will be assessed at 4.28 cents per square foot on dwelling units, 6.42 cents per square foot on commercial structures, 5.89 cents per square foot on industrial/warehouse structures, 6.42 cents per square foot on institutional structures and $23.54 per land parcel, for a total budget of $8.67 million.
• Thunderbird Road Wastewater Special Benefit District will be assessed at $20 per unimproved lot and $40 per each dwelling unit, commercial structure or mobile home/RV rental site, for a total of $17,195.
Special benefit funds, not being assessed at the moment, include $20,000 in the Highlands Park Estates Improvement Trust, $23,325 in the Orange Blossom Estates Special Benefit District and $8,005 in Orange Blossom No. 12.
Special benefit districts also have $511,915 in fund balance carried over from this fiscal year.
