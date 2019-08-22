Attention all Highlands County residents: It appears that the Highlands County Board of County Commission has been using tax revenues, based on values of all property, to pay for health insurance for all county, fire, EMS and sheriff employees and staff.
Other counties share the cost of health insurance with their employees. This board may feel it’s their “duty” to pay this, but I don’t believe the taxpayers should pay for it. Most of us have to pay it all or split it with our employers.
Florida Statute 25.01 paragraph (3) (a) states the board can “determine benefits available, including insurance and paid leave.” It doesn’t say the county has to pay the premiums.
My public information request indicates almost $51 million was paid for employee salaries for all six departments: BOCC, Sheriff, Property Appraiser, Clerk of Court, Tax Collector and Elections Office. The duty of the board is for managing budgets for public infrastructure. Health insurance is not a “public infrastructure;” treating it as a “special interest” is against Florida law.
People need to go to the public hearings on Sept. 5 and Sept. 17, 2019, both at 5:30 p.m. Speak up with me to prevent them from increasing our taxes and giving themselves raises and paid insurance. Also, reminding fishermen that they took seven “porta potties” away from seven lakes to save under $30,000, but want a $4 million increase for their budget to be at almost $72 million.
Beth Degnan
Lake Placid
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.