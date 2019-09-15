FROSTPROOF -
The Avon Park Red Devils were unable to overcome an early deficit in a 21-0 loss to the Frostproof Bulldogs on Friday night in Frostproof. The loss left the Red Devils still searching for their first win of the season as they to 0-3 on the season.
“Slow start and a couple of miscues,” said Avon Park Coach Lee Albritton “we were not able to finish some drives. We are very young, still learning and we got to figure out what we got to do to get a win.”
The game started well for Avon Park, recovering a Frostproof fumble on their second play on the Red Devils 41 yard line. Avon Park punted the ball back after six plays to pin the Bulldogs back on their 19 yard line.
Frostproof scored quickly on two runs by Bennie Spry, the firt being a 13 yarder to the left side, the next a 68 yard run around the right sideline to give the Bulldogs a 7-0 lead with 6:20 left in the first quarter.
Avon Park turned the ball over on their next possession, giving Frostproof possession on the Red Devils 44. Two runs for no gain and an Avon Park penalty put the ball on the 40, where Frostproof quarterback Nathan Jenkins ripped off a 39 yard run to the one and scored on a quarterback sneak on the next play to increase the Bulldogs lead to 14-0 with 2:31 left in the first quarter.
Avon Park responded with their best drive of the night on their next possession to finish out the first quarter and start the second. Started on their own 20, they pieced together a 12 play drive that lasted over six minutes that stalled on the Frostproof 37. Facing fourth and twelve, Avon Park lost a fumble, but would have turned the ball over on downs as the attempt was far short of the first down.
Frostproof scored again with 4:39 left in the half on a 55 yard punt return by Darriel Davis that gave the Bulldogs a 21-0 lead at the half.
The Red Devil defense played valiantly in the second half, forcing the Bulldogs to punt three times while forcing and recovering two fumbles, to include one on the Frostproof 20 yard line.
The Red showed sparks on offense, though they were unable to catch fire as penalties or mistakes dampened any momentum.
Executing a successful hook and ladder play for 25 yards early in the second half ended up with Avon Park punting the ball away three plays later and an amazing 16 yard run by Red Devil quarterback Ja'Marion Davis as he lept over Frostproof defenders was negated by an Avon Park penalty.
Even when they recovered a fumble on the Bulldogs 20, a manageable third and six became third and eleven after a substitution penalty and later the Red Devils came up a yard short on a fourth and six attempt to turn the ball over on downs.
The Red Devils punted on their last two possessions as they lost to Frostproof 21-0.
Avon Park managed only 117 total yards, 78 of those by Hunter Vanderpool on 16 carries.
Defensively, the Red Devils recovered four fumbles, recovered by Vanderpool, Garrick Rowe and Wil Roland and held the Bulldogs to 153 yards of total offense, all on the ground. Taking out the two big runs, the defense only gave up 46 yards on 32 carries.
Avon Park will be at home this Friday at Joe Franza Stadium in Avon Park to host the Hardee Wildcats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.