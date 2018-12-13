SEBRING – High intensity is the best way to describe Tuesday night’s basketball game between the Sebring Blue Streaks and the DeSoto County Bulldogs.
The action was non-stop as Sebring fought to the end but struggled at the free throw line in losing to the Bulldogs by a score of 40-36. The loss dropped the Blue Streaks to 2-6 on the season.
“I am not going to argue with the referees but they could have done better,” said Sebring’s Coach Jackie Childs. “My girls played until the end and that is all I am concerned about and they never gave up. They are scrappers. I think we just ran out of time tonight.”
The Bulldogs jumped to an early lead with Aleaha Richardson sinking a pair of 3-pointers for a 6-2 advantage. DeSoto added a layup by Kieli Maybell and a free throw from Carmen Cordero escalating its lead to 9-2.
Sebring’s Isabella Lambert went on a run and made three layups bringing the Blue Streaks within a point by a score of 9-8.
The Blue Streaks claimed the lead in the second period as MyKerria Brown and Johneisha Rowe each made two layups for the Blue Streaks putting them up by a score of 16-9.
The Bulldogs rallied with a couple of jump shots and a free throw cutting the deficit to 16-14.
Sebring’s Brown made four buckets for the Streaks in the third period. DeSoto’s Aleaha Peterson made a couple of baskets and added a 3-pointer to tirm the deficit. Shamya Harris added a basket for the Bulldogs tying the game at 24 at the end of the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter the Blue Streaks were sent to the line a total of nine times and sank six of their free throws. DeSoto made a total of 14 points and were only sent to the line four times. Sebring’s Paxton Brooks made two buckets and Brown added a jump shot but the Blue Streaks ran out of time and were defeated by DeSoto.
“I feel like we played a good game tonight,” said Sebring’s MyKerriya Brown. “We need to work better as a team and we’re working hard towards our goals and we are opening our eyes and I like that. This season I would love to get into the college I have been dying for, University of Central Florida. They have their eye on me I would love to play for them. I love our new coach and everything is falling into place.”
Sebring continues to play hard for coach Childs.
“MyKerriya Brown, Isabella Lambert and Johneisha Rowe all stood out to me tonight,” said Childs. “They were stealing the ball, took control of the game and distributed the ball very well tonight. We are going to go over some things and get ready for the next game. We have had four or five games in a row now and I know they are tired but we have to keep going. We just have to keep playing. We are missing a few girls and I know that affects us a little bit but we still have to play.”
Sebring is back in action tonight with an away game against Lake Gibson. The Blue Streaks host district rival Booker (Sarasota) on Friday night and host Kathleen (Lakeland) on Saturday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.