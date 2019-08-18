Lake Placid and Ida S. Baker High School (Cape Coral) took to the gridiron for Friday night’s preseason football game at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field.
Ida Baker’s Joseph Nappoli booted a 28-yard field goal midway through the fourth quarter that proved to be the difference as the Bulldogs beat the Green Dragons by a score of 16-14.
Lake Placid first-year head football coach Carl (Bubba) White learned a lot from the preseason contest.
“The kids played hard and you can see who was truly able to step up and make some plays and who our difference makers are,” the Green Dragon coach said. “I was nervous and I think we all were, but I’m proud of our effort. Thank you to the community for coming out here and showing support for these young men, they played their hearts out. I promise you they did.”
Lake Placid kicked off to start the game and after a short run, the Bulldogs started on their 31-yard line. After the opening drive stalled, Ida Baker had to punt.
The Dragons took possession of the ball and quarterback Quwesmael Sholtz threw to Erskin Toliver for an 84-yard touchdown. The play was called back due to a block in the back penalty. The drive ended when Sholtz threw an interception in the back of the end zone.
Neither team scored in the first period. The Bulldogs took possession of the ball into the second quarter and Kaleb Staple bulled his way into the end zone for a 2-yard touchdown. The extra point gave Ida Baker a 7-0 lead with 8:32 left in the first half.
Lake Placid came out strong in the third quarter as Sholtz scored on a 4-yard run to cap a nice drive. The extra point was good to tie the score at 7 with 7:59 left in the third period.
Ida Baker quarterback Eric Swanson threw a pass that was intercepted by Lake Placid’s Izayiah Patterson to give the Dragons excellent field position.
Lake Placid capitalized as Sholtz hooked up with Shamar Mitchell on a 22-yard touchdown pass. The extra point was good giving the Dragons their first lead of the night at 14-7.
Ida Baker’s Swanson led the Bulldogs back down the field and scampered across the goal line for a 4-yard touchdown to pull his team within 14-13. The point after was no good and Lake Placid led 14-13.
Ida Baker drove down the field and Nappoli came on to kick a 28-yard field goal to give the Bulldogs a 16-14 lead with 6:22 remaining in the game.
The Dragons took the ensuing kickoff and started their march down the field. With 33.6 seconds left in the game, Sholtz scrambled to his right, threw a desperation pass that was intercepted but a penalty was called on Ida Baker and the interception was negated.
With less than 5.1 seconds left on the clock, Scholtz went back to pass, was forced out of the pocket and ran the ball. He was tackled at the 12-yard line to end the game.
Despite the loss, Lake Placid showed a lot of promise for the 2019 season.
“I feel overall we did pretty good tonight,” Patterson said. “There’s some things we could have done better, but I’m proud of how we performed tonight”
“We have a lot of talent in Lake Placid,” said Lake Placid captain Will Taylor. “We stood together and showed sportsmanship.”
Lake Placid hosts Zephyrhills Christian Academy in its season opener on Friday night.
