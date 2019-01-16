SEBRING – The Sebring Blue Streaks Boys soccer team honored their seniors on Monday night at Firemen’s Field and nearly capped it off with something special as they attempted to overcome a four-goal deficit to the Frostproof Bulldogs.
Sebring fell short, losing to Frostproof 4-3, as the Blue Streaks battled to the end with three goals in the last twenty minutes.
“It was our Senior Night and we came out and played really well,” said Sebring Head Coach James Ashley. “We only gave up one good opportunity and that was more of a miscommunication on our part which gave up the second goal. The first one they made was a good shot.”
Frostproof took a 1-0 lead ten minutes into the game as Ervin Calljas crossed a pass from the right side to the center just a few yards in front of the goal. From there, Antonio Garcia headed the ball into the left side of the net to give the Bulldogs the lead.
Garcia scored his second goal of the game with seven minutes left in the first half to put the Bulldogs up 2-0 going into the intermission.
Frostproof extended its lead ten minutes into the second half off a corner kick that Callejas was able to get a leg on and deflect into the net for a goal that gave the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Frostproof made the score 4-0 when Primitivo Garcia lasered a 40-yard free kick from the right side of the field into the left side of the net with 19 minutes left in the game.
“There was a moment in the middle of the game,” said Ashley. “I felt if we just turn it on here and decide to start to attack, we could put this team under. It started to turn around when we put C.D. Lamadine on outside mid and Allen Arceo in middle forward, that was when we got our first goal by Kevin Rodriquez.”
Rodriquez answered Frostproof’s fourth goal with Sebring’s first as he dribbled up the middle and made a left footed kick into the right side of the net to make the score 4-1 with 18 minutes left.
Rodriquez scored his second goal of the game on a 15-yard free kick that got through the Frostproof defensive wall into the net as Sebring drew closer with the score 4-2 and momentum on its side.
With seven minutes left, Sebring cut Frostproof’s lead to one at 4-3 as Emerson Petit Val took the ball down the right sideline, crossed to Arceo, who made the kick for goal.
Sebring continued to put pressure on Frostproof, just missing a couple of scoring opportunities in the final minutes as they fell just short of finishing their comeback bid, losing 4-3.
“I am encouraged, we finished the game strong and I really believed we were going to pull it out,” said Ashley. “We need to polish some things up and get ready for districts in a couple of weeks.”
The Blue Streaks play their final home game of the regular season on Thursday night against the Clewiston Tigers and finish the season with three games on the road.
