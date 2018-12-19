FROSTPROOF – The Lake Placid Green Dragons boys soccer team did not capitalize on early scoring opportunities as they lost to the Frostproof Bulldogs by a score of 4-3 in a Class 2A-District 10 match at Faris Brannen Stadium on Monday night.
The loss dropped Lake Placid to 7-3-1 overall and 5-1-1 in the district. Frostproof improved to 3-7-1 overall and 3-3-1 in the district.
“It is a tough loss,” said Lake Placid Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur. “We took eight shots at goal in the first half and we were not able to score, you have to be able to finish and we did not.”
Lake Placid had several scoring opportunities during the first twenty minutes of the game, but the Frostproof keeper played like a seasoned professional as he dove to block or slid to save, holding the Green Dragons scoreless.
At the twenty minute mark, Lake Placid caught more bad luck when Cesar Martinez attempted to head the ball in off a corner kick, only to have it hit the right post and bounce out of bounds.
With 18 minutes left in the first half, Frostproof drew first blood on a breakaway as Ervin Callejas scored for the Bulldogs to put Frostproof up 1-0.
Frostproof increased its lead to 2-0 before the half on a breakaway up the middle. The Lake Placid goalie came out and tried to make a sliding save, only to have the ball bounce over him and Frostproof’s Antonio Garcia drilled a shot into an empty net.
Lake Placid got on the board ten minutes into the second half, controlling most of the action on Frostproof’s side of the field.
Juan Torres passed the ball to Angel Ramirez who completed the play with a goal to make the score 2-1.
With 17:30 left in the game, Frostproof regained its two-goal advantage, as Dammon Campbell intercepted a pass from the Lake Placid backfield to the goalie and beat the keeper to the net to put Frostproof up 3-1.
Lake Placid answered quickly as Omar Resendiz scored for the Green Dragons to get back to within one at 3-2 with sixteen minutes left in the game.
The Green Dragons had two opportunities to score, Alejandro Villagomez was unable to penetrate the Bulldog wall on a 12-yard free kick with seven minutes left.
A half minute later Gomez was called offsides after scoring, leaving the score at 3-2, in favor of the Bulldogs.
Frostproof posted an insurance goal with 4:30 left in the game when Uriel Aguilar pushed the ball up the middle and got past the Lake Placid goalie when he slipped for an easy goal to make the score 4-2.
Lake Placid added a goal by Oby Vega with three minutes left in the game to make the final score 4-3.
Lake Placid will host county rival the Sebring Blue Streaks in a non-district game on Friday night at Roger Scarborough Memorial Field.
