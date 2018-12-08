LAKE PLACID – Lake Placid watched a late lead evaporate as Frostproof stormed from behind in the fourth quarter to post a 67-62 win over the Green Dragons on Thursday night.
The loss dropped Lake Placid to 1-3 on the season.
“This was a learning experience,” said Lake Placid Coach Dan Coomes. “Tevin Jackson worked hard inside and I think Izayiah Patterson did a nice job handling the ball upfront but other than that our defense did not click like it should have. I really like this team and I think they will surprise some people if they pull together. They need to work together and get the job done. We are still in that learning stage. We have the athletic ability we just have to put it together for basketball.”
In the first period, Lake Placid jumped ahead with Izayiah Patterson swishing a jumper and Matt Prelaz made a pair of free throws for a 4-0 lead.
The Bulldogs fought their way into the lead as CJ Rowell and Willie Knighton fueld a run to take a 12-6 lead.
The Green Dragons rallied with Erskin Toliver making a couple of layups and Patterson added a layup to tie the game at 12 at the end of the first period.
Lake Placid claimed the lead in the second period as Xavier Blash-Barrett drained a 3-pointer, Tevin Jackson, Toliver and Lavontay Callahan each scored a a bucket to make it 24-21. Jackson led the Dragons with a team-high 12 points.
Frostproof tied the score at 24 with a 3-pointer by Allen Mendes. The Green Dragons answered back as Matt Lann nailed a 3-pointer, an over the shoulder bucket by Taylor and Taj Williams scored a layup to make it 31-28 at the half.
Lake Placid extended the lead in the third quarter as Kyle Abraham scored five points for a 36-28 lead.
Frostproof cut its deficit with a 3-pointer by Gregory Marion. The Green Dragons went on a run as Jackson scored four points, Toliver contributed a basket and a free throw and Prelaz added a layup to give Lake Placid a commanding 51-32 lead.
Frostproof’s Trevor Melhorn made a 3-point play, but Lann made a layup and Williams sank a 3-pointer to give the Dragons a 56-41 lead heading to the final period.
Frostproof’s Rowell made a layup at the start of the period and Lake Placid’s Toliver answered back with a jump shot. Frostproof went on a 14-point run cutting the deficit down to just one point at 58-57.
Toliver makes a basket off the backboard and Frostproof answered back with a 3-pointer to tie the game at 60.
Jackson made a shot off the glass for the Green Dragons, but Frostproof made several free throws and Melhorn added a layup to give the Bulldogs the victory.
“The second half was like an avalanche and everything went into slow motion for us,” added Coomes. “Everything was going Frostproof’s way and how do you stop it. We were making some mistakes but they came back hard and they deserve the win. We had a lack of execution. We had a couple of guys out this week. I think that hurt us a little bit. The cohesiveness was not there. I thought we had opportunities that we did not take advantage of. This is a fairly young group, even though we have some seniors on the team, they haven’t played much. It is an uphill battle right now. We’ve had a couple of games slip away from us. Knowing that, if we continue to work hard, do the things that we do, and not breakdown then we will be alright.”
Lake Placid’s Toliver, Patterson and Abraham each scored nine points against the Bulldogs.
The Green Dragons will be back in action against the McKeel Academy Wildcats with a district home game on Tuesday night.
