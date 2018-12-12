Cadet Micah Marsh holds a scale model of a U.S. Navy TBM Avenger bomber, the type flown by the late President George H.W. Bush. Marsh stands in front of a poster of a light aircraft carrier similar to USS San Jacinto CVL-30, from Bush flew his missions in the Pacific theater of World War II. The 41st president will be remembered tonight at 6:30 p.m. at the board meeting of the Military Sea Services Museum as both a distinguished naval officer combat pilot and Commander in Chief of all the Armed Services.