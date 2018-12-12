SEBRING — Those who want to honor George H.W. Bush who aren’t going to tomorrow’s Highlands Republicans dinner can attend tonight’s museum meeting.
The Military Sea Services Museum will also honor Bush tonight at its regular board meeting, 6:30 p.m. at 1402 Roseland Ave. in Sebring. Bush was already a distinguished naval officer and combat pilot before he served a single term as Commander in Chief of all the U.S. Armed Forces from 1993-1997.
The late 41st President of the United States died Nov. 30 at age 94 at his Texas home. Funeral services have been held in Washington, D.C., but local organizations have just begun to have services to honor him.
Fred Carino, curator of the museum, said they will observe a moment of silence at today’s board meeting, talk about Bush’s performance as president and will say a prayer.
“It’s very low-key,” Carino said. “We did a similar ceremony Sunday at the members’ Christmas dinner.”
Carino said the museum has a model of the plane Bush flew during his World War II service, and did a write-up on Bush along with the Military Officers Association of America for a local news publication this month.
One of the members of the museum, 97-year-old Del Smith, flew in the same battle as Bush when Bush was shot down by Japanese fire, Carino said.
The youngest pilot in the U.S. Navy when he received his wings, Bush flew 58 combat missions in World War II. On one mission as a torpedo bomber pilot in September 1944 at Chichi Jima, a tiny island 700 miles (1,100 km) south of Tokyo, Bush got shot down by Japanese anti-aircraft fire and rescued by a U.S. submarine.
Of nine airmen who escaped their planes after being shot down, eight were captured. Bush, then a 20-year-old pilot, was the only one to evade capture.
He received the Distinguished Flying Cross for bravery in action.
Bush flew the U.S. Navy TBM Avenger bomber from the USS San Jacinto CVL-30. The museum has an exhibit displaying both of those craft.
The museum at 1402 Roseland Ave. sits one mile east of Sebring High School on Kenilworth Boulevard and holds a mission to preserve the history and traditions of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard and the waterborne branches of the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, the National Atmospheric and Space Administration, the U.S. Merchant Marine and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Admission to the museum is always free, although donations are accepted.
Meanwhile, the Republican Party of Highlands County will still honor the late former president with a eulogy by former Sebring mayor George Hensley at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Inn on the Lakes during the organization’s regular meeting.
Kathy Rapp, chair of the Highlands Republican Party, said dinner will be served from 5-6 p.m. Attendees will pay for their own meals and order off the menu, but Inn on the Lakes has asked for a head count.
People will need to make a reservation by calling the Highlands County Republican headquarters at 863-402-5456 or by calling Rapp directly at 863-381-1390.
