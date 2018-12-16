LORIDA — There’s a piece of Irish history in Sebring. Come see how it’s being preserved on a local homestead farm.
Smiling Wolf Ranch is hosting a celebration of Irish Dexter Cattle from noon to 3 p.m. today, Dec. 16. The Florida Dexter Cattle Breeders group, with hosts Jennifer and Sean Wolf, will be sharing the joys of raising this special cattle breed in Highlands County.
Never heard of Dexter Cattle? Never seen a Dexter? Thinking about raising Dexters yourself? This is a wonderful opportunity to not only visit with some of these beautiful animals, but to also chat with folks that are working diligently to preserve this important breed.
County Kerry is the native home of the Dexter where they were bred by small land holders in the hills of Southern Ireland. The first recorded knowledge of Dexters in America occurred when over 200 were imported to Kentucky, New York and Minnesota between 1905 and 1915. Although they continue to be a rare breed in the U.S., they can now be found in nearly region and climate in the country.
Dexters are a small, tri-purpose cattle breed, being raised for milk, meat and draft. Their hardy constitution, climate adaptability, thrifty constitution, docile temperament, high fertility and low rate of calving difficulties make them very appealing to small acreage operations, multi-species homesteads, sustainable farming projects, low-impact agriculture ventures and ranching operations of any size.
Pound for pound, Dexters are efficient food producers. Daily milking yields commonly 1-3 gallons, with a butterfat content of 4-5 percent. Beef production for a two-year-old steer can typically put 200-300 pounds of exceptionally favored, well-marbled beef into the freezer.
Smiling Wolf Ranch is at 4010 Cow House Road in Lorida. For information, email SmilingWolfRanch.com.
