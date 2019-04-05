SEBRING — AdventHealth Sebring Foundation will hold its 10th Annual Bill Jarrett Ford Drive “4 UR Community” event on Thursday, April 11. Bill Jarrett Ford will donate $20 to the Foundation for every vehicle driven, up to 500 participants and a total of $10,000.
All proceeds will assist in purchasing shade cloth and outdoor amenities, such as tables and comfortable seating, for the completion of AdventHealth Sebring’s Serenity Circle Garden renovation. This beautiful space will support AdventHealth’s promise of whole-person health by providing a quiet place where patients, visitors and employees can rest, reflect, and emotionally and spiritually heal.
Stop by the AdventHealth Sebring Medical Complex parking lot from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on April 11 to test drive a vehicle. There will be raffle prizes and giveaways.
Thanks to Bill Jarrett Ford, community members, and AdventHealth employees, the 2018 test drive event raised $8,000 to support AdventHealth Sebring Foundation’s Automated Whole Breast Ultrasound campaign. This state-of-the-art technology is located at Seascape South Imaging and can detect breast cancer that is missed in a mammogram screening due to dense breast tissue. Additional funds continue to provide financial support to men and women in Hardee and Highlands Counties who cannot afford a breast cancer screening.
The AdventHealth Sebring Foundation encourages community members to come out for a fun afternoon and a free test drive, all for a good cause. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license and valid automobile insurance. For more information or to make a reservation (not required), call 863-402-5525.
