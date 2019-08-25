AVON PARK — The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has elected three new members to its board. The APCC Board of Directors is comprised of 11 members (three-year terms), who assist with APCC events and outreach and supporting the executive director in attracting new members and growing membership.
Those newly elected directors include Corey Allain, controller, Nucor Steel Florida; Penny Herman, regional practice manager, AdventHealth; and Bill Jarrett, owner, Jarrett Ford. They will join fellow directors on the board: Benny Fischetti, Little Italy owner; Melissa Kuehnle, South Florida State College, director of Institutional Communications; President Jeff Roth, Edwards Jones; Tina Thompson, marketing director, Fairway Pines; Maria Tsakalos, Olympic Restaurant; Lisa Hicks Waggoner, owner, Hicks Oil; Romona Washington, Highlands News-Sun, executive editor; board treasurer Justin Williams, Heartland National Bank.
Board members develop and advance the mission of the APCC and the overall operations of the organization. The Avon Park Chamber of Commerce, a 501 (C) 6 non-profit organization, is governed by its board of directors and operated by an executive director and volunteers that offer a wide range of assistance and services to area visitors, residents and businesses. The chamber answers thousands of requests each year by phone, email and walk-in visitors.
The Avon Park Chamber strives to advance the economic programs and practices of its members by assuming a leadership role in expanding the income potential of member businesses and organizations thereby maintaining a quality environment in which to live, work and conduct business. The more than 200 businesses of the Avon Park Chamber of Commerce represent many diverse business worlds.
Through fundraisers, community events, monthly sponsorship networking luncheons and access to employer/employee development training programs offered through APCC members (such as South Florida State College and CareerSource Heartland and their partners), the APPC helps to facilitate business opportunities with other APCC members, the city and county governments and school district as friends and potential clients.
