WAUCHULA — Wauchula State Bank, celebrating 90 years as a locally owned community bank, awarded $500 scholarships to deserving seniors graduating from Avon Park High School, Lake Placid High School and Sebring High School. Selection was based upon leadership, academic achievement, extracurricular activities, financial need, and letters of recommendation.
The Avon Park High scholarship went to Robert “Bo” Deen, a lifelong resident of Avon Park who graduated with a 3.1 unweighted grade point average (GPA). He plans to major in engineering at the University of South Florida, focusing on the agriculture and science departments of engineering.
“Throughout my life, I have always been fascinated by tinkering with toys and objects to get to the same goal every time – to build something,” he wrote in a thank-you letter to the Wauchula State Bank scholarship committee. “I want to get my master’s degree in agri-science engineering, and I plan to get my minor in business. After college, I am wanting to work in a field where I would be building technology for farmers to use.
“I will come back to Avon Park/Sebring and use the skills l have learned to better the citrus and cattle industries in our county,” Deen added. “I want to help and collaborate with other scientists in our area to find a fix/cure for the major problem with citrus today: citrus greening. For the cattle industry, I would like to use new technology and vaccines to make the industry much more reliable and profitable in our area. This will help me move forward with my goals and let me be able to come back to our sweet hometown and forward our community.”
“What a great feeling to have this young man come in and give us a thank-you letter for being the recipient of our scholarship,” said WSB Commercial Banker Claudia J. Bishop. “This speaks to his character, which he gets honestly, because even his mother called to thank us.”
The Lake Placid High School scholarship winner, Julian Hernandez, graduated with a 3.8 unweighted GPA. He is the first member of his immediate family to complete high school.
“My goal is to show my mom that her sacrifices have paid off,” Hernandez wrote. “The Wauchula State Bank college scholarship will help a lot in allowing me to continue my education because my mom already works hard enough to maintain me and my siblings and I do not want her to worry about putting me through college.”
Hernandez plans to attend South Florida State College and work toward a degree in order to become a financial advisor. During summers, he hopes to obtain an internship at a major brokerage firm so he can learn from experienced advisors.
“Since I am bilingual, I am able to communicate easily with clients who have Spanish as their first language,” Hernandez said. “As the years pass, I plan on having a lot of clients and eventually work for myself. My main career goal is to become my own boss. As I settle down, I plan on helping families with low income send their kids to college because I believe that everyone deserves an opportunity to succeed no matter their circumstances. I want to have an impact in society and give other kids an opportunity to live a better life.”
Lake Placid Boys Soccer Head Coach Alix Jolicoeur supported Hernandez in a letter of reference that read in part: “What sets Julian apart is his desire to be more than a mere participant. He leads and motivates others while doing it with a smile and telling a joke or two. It is this combination of balance and boundless effort that makes it easy for me to see nothing but a bright and successful future for this impressive young man.”
Lisa Crow, the Sebring High School scholarship recipient, graduated with a 3.7 unweighted GPA and plans to become a nurse. She will attend the Troy University School of Nursing in Alabama.
“My ultimate goal is to become a registered nurse practitioner or possibly even complete my doctorate in nursing,” she wrote in her application. “I would then like to work in the pediatric oncology field. I have an interest in this field as my older sister was diagnosed with leukemia when she was in middle school. I saw the way the nurses connected with my sister and the way they helped her. She has stayed in touch with many of these nurses who are now her friends. I would love to make that much of an impact on a young person’s life as those nurses made on my sister.”
Crow said the scholarship money would help recoup some of the college savings her parents had to use for her sister’s treatment.
“My parents have done everything for us,” she wrote, “and I felt applying for scholarships was a way to help offset the college expenses.”
Crow’s application included a letter of recommendation from one of her teachers, Cheryl A. Rosenbaum: “I am extremely impressed with Julie; she is a determined, compassionate, and hard-working young woman … Julie has also stood out beyond my classroom. She has volunteered. She has been involved in her church, as her faith is an important part of her life. She has been part of National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. Most significantly, she has been involved with both volleyball and travel volleyball since her freshman year in high school.”
“We are delighted to help these outstanding young students achieve their goal of higher education,” said Wauchula State Bank President Donna McKown. Our scholarship program pays tribute to the students, their parents and their teachers. “
