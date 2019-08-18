AVON PARK — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) released the FY 2019 Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA) for HUD’s Continuum of Care Program Competition.
Heartland Coalition for the Homeless (HCH) serves as the collaborative applicant for the FL-517 Continuum of Care (CoC) serving Highlands, DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, and Okeechobee counties. As the Collaborative Applicant, HCH now opens CoC FL-517 Local Application Process for the HUD CoC Program Competition effective August 9.
This notice serves as an overview of the process and opportunity to apply for funds. New and renewal project applications will be accepted and prioritized for funding by the Heartland Coalition for the Homeless Continuum of Care Review and Ranking Committee.
The CoC Program (24 CFR part 578) is designed to promote a community-wide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness. More information on the HUD CoC Program Competition can be found on the HUD Exchange website.
Interested entities can either get a copy of the Request for Proposal (RFP) from our office at 752 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park, download a copy from our website heartlandhomeless.com or call us at 863-453-8901 for a copy to be mailed to you.
For further information, contact Brenda Gray, executive director, at 863-453-8901 or email info@heartlandhomeless.com.
