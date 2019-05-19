Sessums elected president-elect of AAML
LAKELAND — Mark A. Sessums was elected president-elect at the annual meeting of the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers in Orlando in May 2019.
Sessums is the only Florida lawyer to be board certified by both the Florida Bar Board of Legal Specialization in Civil Trial Law and Marital and Family Law, as well as the National Board of Trial Advocacy. He serves on the Legislation Committee for the Florida AAML Chapter as well as the National AAML Foundation Board.
Sessums has been a lawyer for 30 years and founded Sessums Law Group, P.A. in 2008. Sessums Law Group has offices in Sebring, Lakeland, Sarasota and Tampa.
Starting Your Business Seminar in LP
LAKE PLACID — Ever wanted to start your own business but not sure how to get your entrepreneurial idea off the ground? The Florida SBDC at USF will host a Starting Your Business seminar at South Florida State College in Lake Placid, Room 137, from 2-4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28.
This seminar covers all the essentials that will help you get started including information about forming a business entity such as a corporation or LLC, to the types of licenses you’ll need and business tax registrations. Customized for entrepreneurs and start-ups in Highlands County and surrounding areas, this seminar will uncover successful launch strategies and help attendees avoid common start-up mistakes.
Call SFSC at 863-784-7405 to reserve a seat. Refer to CRN 30266. Cost is just $10 and includes seminar materials.
To find out more about Florida SBDC at USF no-cost business consulting and low-cost seminars, visit us online at SBDCTampaBay.com.
