SFSC Cosmetology Clinic now open
AVON PARK — The Cosmetology Clinic at South Florida State College (SFSC) is now open Tuesday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Services offered are haircuts, permanents, coloring, facials, and manicures.
For an appointment or more information, Tim Johnson, SFSC cosmetology professor, invites members of the community to call 863-453-4949. The Cosmetology Clinic is located in Building K on the Highlands Campus in Avon Park.
