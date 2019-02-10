Free tax service to resume
SEBRING — Tax-Aide, a free nation-wide tax preparation service, will continue its free tax service at three locations in Highlands County. This is sponsored by the AARP Foundation.
Appointments are not necessary as taxpayers are assisted on a first-come, first-served basis. Please do not call the locations listed below with tax questions, as the staffs at those sites are not trained in tax matters and they will not be able to assist you. If you have tax-related questions, you should come into one of the below listed sites and speak directly to one of the IRS Certified Tax-Aide counselors or call the local coordinator for your location as listed below.
The locations, days and times of operation are as follows:
Avon Park
Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 595 E. Main St.; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opens today.
Local coordinators are Linda Pomeroy at 607-434-8208 or Joe Casey at 585-356-2454.
Lake Placid
American Legion Post 25, 1490 U.S. 27; Tuesdays and Saturdays, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Opens today.
Local coordinator is Marcia Kissane at 863-465-4966.
Sebring
Faith Lutheran Church, 2740 Lakeview Drive; Mondays and Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open now.
Local coordinator is Bill Shelton at 863-385-3802.
When visiting one of the AARP tax preparation sites, please bring a photo ID, the Social Security cards for all persons listed on the return, a copy of your tax return from last year and all documents that you received that include income.
This includes all 1099 R’s, W-2’s 1099- SSA’s, Railroad Retirement statements, interest and/or dividend income statements and reports of stock sales (these must include the price you originally paid for the stock as well as the price you sold it for).
Also, due to the requirements of the Affordable Care Act you will need to bring any documents you may have that confirms that you and all of the individuals in your household have required medical insurance.
Applicants sought for Florida bar
TALLAHASSEE — Lawyer applicants are being sought to fill two vacancies on the Florida Board of Bar Examiners. A joint screening committee of Florida Bar Board of Governors members and Board of Bar Examiners members will recommend six nominees for two lawyer vacancies at its May 24 meeting. The nominations will then be forwarded to the Supreme Court to fill two five-year terms commencing Nov. 1, 2019, and expiring Oct. 31, 2024.
Lawyer members must have been a member of The Florida Bar for at least five years. They must be practicing lawyers with scholarly attainments and have an affirmative interest in legal education and requirements for admission to the Bar. Appointment or election to the bench at any level of the court system will disqualify any applicant. Law professors or trustees are ineligible.
Board members of the Bar Examiners must be able to attend approximately 10 meetings a year in various Florida locations. Members should be willing and able to devote the equivalent of three to four days’ work a month, or up to 350 or more hours per year on Board business, depending on committee assignments. Travel expenses connected with the meetings and examinations are reimbursed.
Lawyers interested in applying for this vacancy may download the Application for Special Appointment from The Florida Bar’s website or call Bar headquarters at 850-561-5757 to obtain the application form.
Completed applications must be received by the Executive Director, The Florida Bar, 651 E. Jefferson St., Tallahassee, FL 32399-2300 or submitted via email to specialapptapp@floridabar.org no later than the close of business on Friday, March 22.Resumes will not be accepted in lieu of the required application.
The joint committee of Florida Bar Board of Governors and Florida Board of Bar Examiners members will review all applications and may request telephone or personal interviews.
