Schoen joins Sessums Law Group
LAKELAND — Josh Schoen has been named Sessums Law Group’s newest law associate.
Schoen graduated Magna Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Science from University of Rhode Island and graduated Cum Laude with a Juris Doctorate in Law from University of Miami. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Rhode Island and New York.
Schoen is board-certified by the Florida Bar in Criminal Law. Schoen has over 23 years of experience and is an experienced attorney in criminal law and areas of civil litigation including family law and commercial litigation.
He will serve clients in the Central Florida area including Highlands, Hillsborough, Polk and Sarasota counties.
