Starting Your Business seminar to be offered at SFSC
AVON PARK — Ever wanted to start your own business but not sure how to get your entrepreneurial idea off the ground? The Florida SBDC at USF will host a Starting Your Business seminar from 2-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15 at South Florida State College in Avon Park, Building H, Room 110.
This seminar covers all the essentials that will help you get started including information about forming a business entity such as a corporation or LLC, to the types of licenses you’ll need and business tax registrations. Customized for entrepreneurs and start-ups in Highlands, DeSotot and Hardee counties, this seminar will uncover successful launch strategies and help attendees avoid common start-up mistakes.
Call SFSC at 863-784-7405 to reserve a seat. Refer to CRN 21348. Cost is $10 and includes seminar materials.
To find out more about Florida SBDC at USF no-cost business consulting and low-cost seminars, visit SBDCTampaBay.com.
Everglades Restoration Agricultural Employment Training Program
TALLAHASSEE — Applications are now being accepted for the Everglades Training Program.
The deadline to apply for this grant is Monday, Feb. 18. Completed applications and supporting documentation must be submitted by either electronic mail to EvergladesTraining Program@deo.myflorida.com or by U.S. mail to Department of Economic Opportunity, Everglades Restoration Agricultural Community Employment Training Program, 107 E. Madison St., MSC G-229, Tallahassee, Florida 32399.
For questions on the application process, contact Danielle McNeil at 850-245-7498.
NFPA and State Farm announce funding award application period for Wildfire Preparedness Day
SEBRING — The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and State Farm recently announced the launch of a project funding awards application period for its sixth national Wildfire Community Preparedness Day on Saturday, May 4, which helps communities prepare for and reduce their risk of wildfire damage.
State Farm is providing funding to NFPA for the Preparedness Day event and a portion will be awarded to 150 neighborhood wildfire risk reduction projects being implemented on May 4. Preparedness Day gives people of all ages a chance to plan and participate in a risk reduction or wildfire preparedness activity that makes their community a safer place to live.
Project applications can be submitted through March 1.
During Preparedness Day 2018, more than 500 projects were undertaken in 32 states and the District of Columbia. Of those projects, 150 received funding from State Farm for activities that helped make residents and firefighters safer when wildfires happen.
For more information about Wildfire Community Preparedness Day, funding awards, project ideas and free resources to download, visit wildfireprepday.org.
