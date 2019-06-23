Marketing your business seminar

AVON PARK — A Marketing Your Business Seminar is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at South Florida Community College Corporate and Community Education, 600 W. College Drive, Building H Room 110, in Avon Park. Cost is $25. CRN 30645. For more information, call 863-784-7405.

