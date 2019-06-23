Marketing your business seminar
AVON PARK — A Marketing Your Business Seminar is scheduled for 6-8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at South Florida Community College Corporate and Community Education, 600 W. College Drive, Building H Room 110, in Avon Park. Cost is $25. CRN 30645. For more information, call 863-784-7405.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.