Governing Board elects new officers
The Southwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board voted Tuesday to elect a new slate of officers for the 2019-2020 term.
Mark Taylor was elected chair of the Governing Board. Taylor represents Hernando and Marion counties and is president of TTG Properties, Inc., a real estate management, investment and development firm. Taylor was appointed to the Governing Board in August 2016.
Michelle Williamson was elected vice chair of the Governing Board. Williamson represents Hillsborough County and is manager of G&F Farms in Dover. Williamson was appointed to the Governing Board in August 2016.
Joel Schleicher was elected secretary of the Governing Board. Schleicher represents Charlotte and Sarasota counties and has used his vast knowledge as a successful entrepreneur to challenge the status quo while giving back to the community via various organizations. Schleicher was appointed to the Governing Board in May 2017.
Kelly S. Rice was elected as treasurer of the Governing Board. Rice represents Citrus, Lake, Levy and Sumter counties and is a small business owner involved in real estate, agriculture and health care. Rice was appointed to the Governing Board in September 2015.
The new officers will serve a one-year term beginning 24 hours before the next Governing Board meeting.
Governing Board members are unpaid, citizen volunteers who are appointed by the Governor and confirmed by the Florida Senate. The Governing Board sets policy for the District, whose mission is to protect water resources, minimize flood risks, and ensure the public’s water needs are met.
Montana cherry harvest expected to take place next month
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The cherry harvest in Montana's Flathead Valley is expected to occur in about a month.
The Daily Interlake reports that an official from a regional growers cooperative says the harvest is expected to be close to the same size as last year.
Flathead Lake Cherry Growers President Bruce Johnson expects a harvest of about 2 million pounds (0.91 million kilograms).
Johnson says there was a small amount of crop damage in the Polson and Finley Point orchards due to unseasonably cold weather in early March.
He estimated the damages affected less than 10% percent of the overall crop.
Johnson says last year's harvest by the cooperative of about 70 member growers was just over 2 million pounds, although that figure does not include non-members who operate private cherry orchards.
Jony Ive, the designer behind the iPhone, is leaving Apple
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The man behind the iconic designs of the iPhone, iMac and iPad is leaving Apple.
The company said Thursday that Chief Design Officer Jony Ive is leaving after more than two decades at Apple to start his own design firm.
But he's not completely severing ties. Apple said it will be one of Ive's clients at his new firm.
The Cupertino, California, company did not give an exact date for his departure.
Ive has been a fixture on Apple's design team since the early 1990s and is known for shaping Apple's signature rounded, stylish designs.
He won't be immediately replaced. Two of his deputies will report directly to the company's chief operating officer, Jeff Williams.
World trade panel sides with India vs US in renewables tiff
GENEVA (AP) — A World Trade Organization dispute panel has ruled in favor of India in its complaint against the United States over subsidies and rules applied by eight U.S. states in the renewable energy sector, such as for solar and wind power.
The ruling made public Thursday hands a defeat to the U.S. government, which has been pressuring the WTO's highest appeals body. President Donald Trump has in the past called the Geneva-based body "unfair" to the United States.
The panel found that California, Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, and Washington had improperly given tax or financial incentives to domestic producers of renewable energy systems, components or "inputs" made in those states.
It said the states' measures gave preferential treatment to domestic products over imported products.
India didn't specify the amount of alleged damage of the practices.
A U.S. official said in an e-mail that several of the panel's findings were "effectively moot" because the measures had already expired, while some measures included "small financial disbursements" and others had not provided funding for at least a decade.
The two sides have up to 60 days to appeal.
Group sues Tennessee officials over new auctioneer law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A free market think-tank is suing Tennessee officials over a new law that requires online auctioneers to be licensed but exempts some big auction websites like eBay.
Representing two online auctioneer groups and the Interstate Auction Association, the Beacon Center of Tennessee sued members of the Tennessee Auctioneer Commission this week in Nashville federal court. The law takes effect Monday.
The lawsuit contends it's a free speech case, saying auctioneering is entirely speech and people don't forfeit free speech rights because their speech is an occupation. It also contends the law violates the Commerce Clause.
Lawmakers passed the change without any "no" votes on the House or Senate floor.
A spokesman for the state Department of Commerce and Insurance, which includes the auctioneer commission, declined to comment on the lawsuit.
