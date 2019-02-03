US new home sales jump nearly 17 percent in November
WASHINGTON — Sales of new U.S. homes soared in November, defying higher mortgage rates. But they’re still below year-ago levels.
The Commerce Department said Thursday that new home sales jumped 16.9 percent in November from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 657,000.
The report was delayed by the 35-day government shutdown. Despite the healthy gain, sales remained 7.7 percent below the pace from a year ago.
The housing market stumbled badly at the end of the year as mortgage rates reached a seven-year high near 5 percent. Sales of existing homes plunged in December and were 3.1 percent lower in 2018 than the previous year.
Steady price gains, higher borrowing costs, and a limited supply of available houses have discouraged many would-be buyers.
US wages and benefits up 0.7 percent in Q4
WASHINGTON — U.S. workers saw their annual wages and benefits rise by 0.7 percent in the final three months of last year, a moderate gain that was down only slightly from the third quarter.
The Labor Department says that the seasonally adjusted October-December gain was down from a 0.8 percent rise in the third quarter.
Over the past 12 months, wages and benefits are up 2.9 percent, an improvement from a 12-month gain of 2.8 percent in the 12 months ending in September.
Wages and salaries, which make up 70 percent of employment costs, were up 3.1 percent for the 12 months ending in December while benefits such as health insurance and pension contributions rose by 2.8 percent.
Analysts said the moderate gains were not threatening to trigger unwanted inflation pressures.
Vice Media to cut 10 percent of workforce
NEW YORK — Vice Media is cutting 250 jobs globally as it seeks to shore up its profitability. It is the latest round of layoffs as the media industry contracts.
The cuts affect about 10 percent of Vice’s 2,500 staff, said company spokeswoman Danielle Carrig. But she said Vice plans to add jobs as well in departments including sales and digital news as it focuses on its units with potential for growth.
The media industry has been facing a wave of layoffs as Facebook and Google gobble up the bulk of digital advertising dollars. Digital media company BuzzFeed said last week it is cutting 200 people. Verizon is cutting about 800 jobs in its media division, which includes Yahoo and HuffPost.
Vice has grown from a Canadian magazine to a global media company.
Fix coming for Apple’s FaceTime
NEW YORK — Apple says it’s fixed the FaceTime bug that allowed people to eavesdrop on others while using its group video chat feature. It plans to turn the service back on next week via a software update.
The bug allowed some people to turn an iPhone into a live microphone while using Group FaceTime. Apple apologized Friday for the problem and says it’s is working on becoming better at responding to reports of glitches from customers.
A boy and his mother in Tucson, Arizona, reported the bug but Apple did not immediately respond. Apple thanked the boy and his family in a prepared statement.
Honda’s profit drops on air bag recall expenses, flat sales
TOKYO — Japanese automaker Honda Motor Co.’s fiscal third-quarter profit fell 71 percent from a year earlier as air-bag recalls and flat vehicle sales offset gains from cost cuts, the company said Friday.
Tokyo-based Honda’s October-December profit totaled 168 billion yen ($1.5 billion), down from 570.3 billion yen a year earlier. Quarterly sales were unchanged at 3.9 trillion yen ($36 billion).
Honda has suffered from a massive global recall of Takata air bags whose inflators can explode with too much force, hurling shrapnel into drivers and passengers. At least 23 people have died from the problem worldwide and hundreds have been injured.
Honda, which makes the Accord sedan, Odyssey minvan and Asimo robot, said it is facing various class action lawsuits in the U.S. related to the air bags.
Honda said its settlements for April-December totaled 53.8 billion yen ($493 million) and that it may face more such expenses.
Honda said motorcycle sales improved in Vietnam and it also recorded better sales in its financial services business.
Honda raised its profit forecast for the current fiscal year, which ends March 31, by 20 billion yen ($183 million) from an earlier projection, to 695 billion yen ($6.4 billion). That’s down 34 percent from the previous fiscal year.
Herman Cain for the Fed Board?
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has met with Herman Cain about an opening on the Federal Reserve’s board of governors.
A person familiar with the conversations downplayed the Wednesday meeting at the White House and pointed out the president is looking at multiple candidates for openings on the central bank’s board. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss private conversations.
Cain’s potential appointment was first reported by Bloomberg.
Cain served for five years as a director of the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. He also is former CEO of Godfather’s Pizza.
Cain ran for president as a Republican, but withdrew in December 2011, shortly before the Iowa caucuses and amid a drumbeat of sexual misconduct allegations that he rejected as “false and unproven.”
Companies hope vests will ease burden for assembly workers
FLAT ROCK, Mich. — Ford Motor Co. and other manufacturers want to help their workers take a load off. Or at least make it easier to lift a load up.
Ford is among several companies providing wearable technology to elevate and support their workers’ arms.
Nicholas Gotts wears an EksoVest during his shifts building Mustangs at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant in suburban Detroit. He says the exoskeleton makes his job “a whole lot easier and a lot less strenuous.”
Ford piloted the EksoVest at two U.S. plants before deciding last year to expand its use to 15 factories and seven countries. The vest provides lift assistance for 5 to 15 pounds (2.3 to 6.8 kilograms) per arm.
Aerospace giant Boeing Co. is among other companies that provide their workers with exoskeletons.
Robert Swan moves from interim to permanent CEO at Intel
NEW YORK — Intel is changing Robert Swan’s status as interim CEO, to permanent.
Swan, 58, has led the chipmaker since June, when CEO Brian Krzanich resigned after the company learned that he had carried on a consensual relationship with an employee. The relationship violated Intel’s non-fraternization policy, which applies to all managers.
Swan had been the company’s chief financial since 2016 and becomes somewhat of a rarity as CEO of Intel: an outsider. Krzanich had been CEO for five years, and joined Intel Corp. in 1982 as an engineer.
Swan had previously worked at General Atlantic LLC, a private equity firm.
Swan takes over during a tricky period for Intel Inc. The Santa Clara, California, company recently cut its outlook amid rising trade tensions and a slowing global economy.
The Associated Press
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.