Name of business: Hurricane Orthopedics
Business address: 6801 U.S. 27 North, Suite A-4, Sebring, 33870
Business phone: 863-385-3611
Business hours: 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday, 8 a.m. to noon, Thursday; closed Friday to Sunday.
Business owner name & phone: Dr. A. Robert Massam, MD
Why did you start this business? I love being able to offer patients quality care while improving their lifestyle with nonsurgical options.
What is unique about your business? Dr. Massam has been in practice for 40 years. He specializes in nonsurgical orthopedics care. He treats all ages of orthopedics from children to adults. We believe in giving every patient the best care possible to improve their quality of life.
