SEBRING — First Lt. Ronald Bower was recently appointed as the commander for the Highlands County flight, Civil Air Patrol.
Bower, who lives in Sebring, has been involved with CAP for many years and now has a daughter, granddaughter and grandson involved in the group as well.
Although he has a military background with 16 years service in the U.S. Air Force, he said that, “Working with the cadets is a totally different yet extremely rewarding experience. Cadets are our future and training them to be respectful, helpful young adults is well worth the time spent.”
The three primary missions of emergency service, aerospace education, and cadet programs are the prime focus of CAP. With more than 60,000 members, they perform more that 90 percent of the U.S. inland search and rescue missions for the Air Force Rescue Coordination Center and other agencies. In 2018 alone, CAP saved a record high of 185 lives and recorded 712 “finds.”
The Highlands County flight meets Thursdays in the Sebring Regional Airport main terminal from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Senior members range from 18 years and up. Cadets must be 12, but not yet 19 years of age.
Information about joining or donating to the Civil Air Patrol can be obtained by emailing Bower at rbower@flwg.us or calling 863-214-8152.
