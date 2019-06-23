NAPLES — CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced recently that it has expanded broadband to more than 34,000 rural homes and businesses in Florida as part of the company’s commitment to bring high-speed internet to more Americans.
Communities that now have broadband service include Cherry Lake, Umatilla and Lake Placid, thanks to CenturyLink’s participation in the Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) Connect America Fund (CAF).
“We know broadband brings many benefits to communities, including better access to jobs, education and healthcare services,” said Danny Pate, CenturyLink vice president of operations for Florida. “That’s why we’ve worked hard to expand broadband to more homes and businesses in our smaller, more rural U.S. markets.”
In August 2015, CenturyLink accepted CAF II money, to be received over six years, from the FCC and committed to bring broadband with download speeds of at least 10 Mbps to approximately 32,000 locations in FCC-designated, high-cost census blocks in Florida.
To date, CenturyLink has successfully enabled more than 34,000 locations in Florida over the last three years, significantly exceeding its CAF enablement goal in the state.
CenturyLink has already enabled broadband to approximately 750,000 homes and businesses nationwide across rural America over the last three years in conjunction with the CAF program.
Depending on location, a variety of speeds may be available. Customers can order service or check service availability in their area by visiting centurylink.com/ordernow/ or calling 800-201-4099.
