LAKELAND — Wauchula State Bank commercial lender Andrew Foreman is now based at the bank’s new Loan Production Office (LPO) in Lakeland.
“With his strong knowledge of the intricacies of loan transactions, coupled with his exceptional communication and management skills, Andrew is a perfect fit in Lakeland,” said Wauchula State Bank Executive Vice President and Senior Loan Officer Rob Roberts. “We’re delighted he has stepped up to handle our existing commercial loan customers in the Lakeland area and to create new ones.”
Wauchula State Bank has served the Polk County market for many years from offices in neighboring Hardee County and Highlands County to the south.
“In 2016, we expanded into the high-growth Polk County market with our first full-service branch opening in Winter Haven,” said Roberts. “We now look forward to bringing that same level of service and commitment to the Lakeland community at our new Loan Production Office, with Andrew leading the way.”
The Lakeland LPO is located at 1021 Florida Ave. S. in the Dixieland community. Foreman is available by appointment at 863-773-4151 or aforeman@wauchulastatebank.com
Foreman joined the bank in May of 2013 and was responsible for quality control, auditing, compliance, risk assessment and procedures, in addition to commercial lending.
Born and raised in Hardee County, Foreman graduated from Hardee Senior High School in 2010 and earned a bachelor’s degree in business supervision and management from South Florida State College in 2014. While in high school, he served as Hardee County Ambassador to the South Florida State College Student Government. He is currently vice president of the 2020 Class of the Florida School of Banking,
“I’m looking forward to working in the Lakeland area,” he said. “My focus is on helping my customers grow their businesses and partnering with them on their commercial needs.”
Foreman enjoys spending time with his wife and son and other family. He also takes part in outdoor activities such as fishing and boating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.