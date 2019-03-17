AVON PARK — Across the United States, vital arts, music and sports programs are being cut annually due to growing budgetary constraints. Today’s youth are missing out on valuable opportunities to expand their knowledge and diversify their interests, as well as the chance to have a little fun.
Bill Jarrett Ford wants to keep these opportunities available for Avon Park High School students. That is why they are bringing Ford Motor Company’s Drive 4 UR School program to the Avon Park community in an effort to raise up to a maximum donation of $6,000 for APHS.
For every person who test-drives a new Ford vehicle at Bill Jarrett Ford on Saturday, March 23, Ford Motor Company will donate $20 to Avon Park High School. The funds will be shared by the Art, Band, Choir and Drama programs.
The event, which will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will feature many vehicles from Ford’s impressive lineup. Dealership staff on-site will be able to assist and provide additional information regarding any of the Ford vehicles available for a test-drive, if requested.
To date, Ford Dealerships across the U.S. have helped raise more than $40 million for local schools and nonprofits, thanks to their hard work and working with the Drive 4 UR School and Drive 4 UR Community programs.
To participate in this exciting event and test-drive your favorite Ford vehicle, visit Bill Jarrett Ford at 1305 U.S. 27 North in Avon Park. Drivers must be 18 or older with a valid driver’s license and valid automobile insurance.
