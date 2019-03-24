OKEECHOBEE — Martha’s House is teaming up with local Jersey Mike’s restaurants in Sebring and Okeechobee for the 9th annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to fund local charities.
During the month of March, customers can make a donation to Martha’s House at participating Jersey Mike’s restaurants.
The campaign will culminate in Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Martha’s House.
On the Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in to more than 170 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
Martha’s House is grateful for the opportunity to partner with Jersey Mike’s during the Month of Giving. “Support from community partners like Jersey Mike’s ensure Martha’s House is able to provide the best services possible to survivors of domestic violence” said Jonathan Bean, executive director of Martha’s House.
“We are grateful to be chosen as this year’s recipient of the Day of Giving and appreciate that this support will stay right here in Okeechobee to help our mothers, children, sisters, neighbors, and friends who need it most,” he said.
“Last year’s nationwide Month of Giving initiative raised more than $6 million for charities making a big difference in their local communities, and this year, we hope to raise even more,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO, who started the company when he was only 17 years-old. “From the early days, it’s just kind of what we’ve always done – give to give, as they say. This March, I invite you to visit Jersey Mike’s to help support an important cause in your neighborhood.”
For more information about Jersey Mike’s Subs Month of Giving, visit jerseymikes.com/mog.
Martha’s House is dedicated to its mission to empower, support, and provide services to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Through community partnerships, prevention, outreach, and shelter services Martha’s House maintains a commitment to providing education of the devastating impact of domestic violence in all areas of our community.
For information about Martha’s House and the services provided call 863-763-2893 or visit marthashouse.org. For emergency services dial 911 or contact its 24-hour hotline at 863-763-0202.
