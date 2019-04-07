AVON PARK — Hairstylist and barber Marlen Marin held a grand opening Thursday, March 28, at her new location in Avon Park.
Marin previously had been renting space for the past nine years at a beauty shop on U.S. 27 in Avon Park. But after much hard work and saving, she and her husband, Juan Manuel Gomes, purchased the building at 917 W. Main St. in Avon Park, just east of U.S.
The new location is perfect for her new shop, complete with a waiting room, a large display area for hair and beauty products, a wash sink, and two styling/barber chairs. It’s decorated to put you in the mood for a “new do.”
Marin graduated from Sebring High School and went on to earn her beautician, barber, and facial massage licenses. She specializes in wax, color, facials, highlights, eye brows, and styling.
As the name, Emily’s Unisex Hair Salon, indicates, she welcomes both women and men for haircuts. She keeps herself up-to-date on all the latest styles too.
Rose Little is a snowbird from Kokomo, Indiana where she and her husband retired from the Chrysler plant. They winter at The Knoll in Sebring.
Little said she discovered Marin about two years ago at her previous location. She said she asked Marin to fix her hair a certain way. Marin told her there would be no charge if she wasn’t satisfied.
“She knows what she’s doing and is very good at it,” LIttle said. So, she keeps coming back and is excited for Marin and the new salon.
Marin gives all the glory to God for everything she has — her husband, her two girls, and now, her very own beauty shop. She says her customers not only come from Avon Park, but they drive from Lake Wales, Frostproof and Lake Placid.
Emily’s Unisex Hair Salon is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday evenings, Marin stays until 6 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Call 863-453-3577. Spanish is spoken at the establishment.
