AVON PARK — New date! Are you looking for money for your business? Are you considering a SBA loan? This seminar will help you zero in on the right funding choices for your business and avoid money scams. Our financing veteran will educate you on how to ask for a loan, get prepared for the bank and where to find money in a tight-fisted economy.
You’ll explore:
• SBA loans: when, where and how to apply
• How to plan your financing request to banks
• Which banks are making loan
• Angel investors and venture capitalists
• Six Cs of credit and how credit scores affect your business
• The fundamentals of royalties, licensing and supplier credit
• Busting the myths about small business grants
The workshop is from 2-4:30 p.m. Aug. 4. Registration fee is $10. Register with the college over the phone at 863-784-7405, refer to CRN 30729.
The seminar will be at 600 W. College Drive, Building H, Suite 110, Avon Park, FL 33825.
