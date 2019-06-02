SEBRING — Florida Cancer Specialists and Research Institute will be moving into a new building next year that is larger and will accommodate more people. The independent medical oncology/hematology practice has acquired a six-acre parcel at the corner of U.S. 27 North and Whisper Circle in Sebring.
According to the Highlands County Property Appraiser, the land was sold for $565,000.
A groundbreaking ceremony for the building will be held in either late July or early August. It is expected to open during the third quarter of 2020.
The practice is currently leasing a space on Sun ‘n Lake Boulevard.
The new building will be 13,579 square feet and include 38 chemo chairs and 15 examination rooms.
Florida Cancer officials said the decision to build it is because they wanted to increase availability and provide high quality state-of-the art care. They will continue with the same services including lab, nutrition, infusions and the Mobile PET/CT Scanner.
The in-house pharmacy and care management program will also be available in the new location. The pharmacy is called Rx To Go. It specializes in delivering newer oral oncology medications to patients around the state.
According to Florida Cancer’s website, about 30% of all cancer drugs this year will be available in pill form including the newer targeted therapies.
Rx To Go, because it is part of Florida Cancer Specialists, has some important advantages to patients. They include: medications can be delivered to patients’ homes or to their doctor’s office; pharmacists have immediate access to patient records and physicians so they are able to provide faster service; Rx To Go employees are trained to provide assistance with insurance qualifications and co-pays, making it easier to get through paperwork and meet insurance requirements.
The care management program is designed to reduce inpatient hospital admissions and assist patients between office visits to avoid unnecessary emergency room visits.
Patients are assigned a care manager and receive a personalized care plan.
A report by The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation indicated there was a significant reduction in the number of Florida Cancer patients who had to be admitted to the hospital. It showed FCS hospital admissions were 8.5% less than other practices and emergency department visits were 30% less than those same practices.
