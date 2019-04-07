TALLAHASSEE — Florida TaxWatch released a new “Session Spotlight” briefing last week encouraging the Florida Legislature to address inequities facing Florida-based business and taxpayers.
Florida TaxWatch is an independent government watchdog organization of 40 years. Its briefing urges the Legislature to take advantage of the opportunity to resolve the problem of uncollected sales taxes on remote sales, provided by the U.S. Supreme Court decision made last year in its Wayfair decision.
For more than 15 years, Florida TaxWatch has researched the collection of taxes on remote sales. The non-collection of sales taxes on remotely (out-of-state) conducted sales has been one of the most significant tax compliance and collection issue facing Florida and other states.
“Not collecting sales tax on remote sales not only costs the state millions in revenue, but it also puts local retailers at a complete disadvantage,” said Florida TaxWatch President and CEO Dominic M. Calabro. “Not to mention, without this change, a costly and harsh burden will be put on retirees, families, and individuals.
“Florida TaxWatch strongly encourages the Legislature to seize this opportunity,” he said.
Senate Bill 1112, sponsored by Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is currently the only remote sales legislation moving this legislative session. Gruters’ bill could bring equity to the state’s sales and use tax and provide an economic benefit by providing a boost to the retail sector. Not only would it be fairer to retailers but collecting taxes on online sales also improves equity for consumers and taxpayers.
Due to the lack of online sales tax, Florida retailers must overcome a 6-8.5% price increase compared to their online counterparts, further placing Florida “bricks-and-mortar” and “clicks-and-bricks” retailers at a significant competitive disadvantage.
“It’s important to understand that this is not a tax increase,” Gruters said. “This is currently a legally owed tax that some pay while many do not. It is time for Florida to modernize the tax system in order to keep Florida businesses competitive.”
If passed, the proposed legislation would use the additional revenue collected to reduce the onerous Business Rent Tax (BRT) from 5.7% to 4.2%, an approach strongly supported by the Florida Retail Federation.
“The Florida Retail Federation and Florida TaxWatch have been long-time supporters of a reduction in the business rent tax,” said Florida Retail Federation President and CEO Scott Shalley. “We hope that the Legislature will strongly consider this opportunity to boost the state’s economy and Florida-based businesses.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.