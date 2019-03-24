AVON PARK — A Certified Professional Food Manager Review Class & Exam is scheduled for Friday, April 26, at Ridge Area Arc Training Room.
The review class will be from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The exam will be from 1:30-3:30 p.m. The facility is located at 4352 Independence St. (off College Drive), Avon Park.
The cost is $150 per student. The fee includes a 7th Edition ServSafe Manager Review Guide, Review Class, ServSafe CPFM Exam and a First Time Passing Guarantee for those attending the review class and buying the guide. If a student does not pass the first time, the second time the review class and exam are free as long as the student calls within 21 days of original exam. Materials are in English. Seating is limited.
Those who just want to re-certify can take the exam only for $60 or if a student needs a book to study for the exam then it is $90. The review class or free second test are not included. Students wanting to take the exam only can come at 1:30 p.m.
Register for the class by April 17. Bring payment to Ridge Area Arc Administration, 4352 Independence St., Avon Park where students can also pick up their Manager Review Guide. Checks or money orders must be made payable to Ridge Area Arc. Cash and credit cards are accepted. A $20 fee will apply to all returned checks. A “no show” will result in a loss of all registration fees.
For more information, call Cindy Marshall at 863-452-1295, ext. 124. Businesses and organizations with five or more students can also schedule private classes and testing for the Food Managers certificate.
The National Restaurant Association’s ServSafe Food Protection Manager Certification is nationally recognized. It is good for five years from the exam date. Local laws apply. Earning the certification tells the industry that the certified manager knows food safety and the critical importance of its role – and enables them to share food safety knowledge with every other employee.
Through ServSafe Food Safety, students will master sanitation, the flow of food through an operation, sanitary facilities and pest management. ServSafe is the training that is learned, remembered, shared and used.
According to Florida Statutes and related administrative rules, managers responsible for storage, preparation, display and service of food in the Florida Department of Business & Professional Regulation-licensed food service establishments to pass a Certified Food Manager examination.
Every DBPR-licensed food service establishment must have at least one certified food manager, and one must be present any time four or more employees are engaged in preparation, storage, or service of food. Managers have 30 days after employment to become certified.
