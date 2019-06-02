SEBRING — The Mason G. Smoak Foundation and Youth Leadership Highlands Class VIII recently hosted its Grocery Store Race food/fundraiser benefiting the Heartland Food Bank.
The 2019 Youth Leadership class has 22 kids from Avon Park, Sebring, and Lake Placid high schools who obtained sponsors to buy groceries to stock the Food Bank shelves.
During this fun event, teams of four compete with each other to try and get the most groceries in their carts within a specified period of time. This year’s class — along with community supporters D-Boyz Lawn Care, McPhail’s Auto Sales, and Hope Haven Transitional Housing — collected 2,124 pounds of food (815 pounds more than last year) valued at $3,534.58. They had enough money left over to make a cash donation to the Food Bank of $750.
The event couldn’t have happened without the Youth Leadership Highlands, the Mason G. Smoak Foundation, Publix at Southgate Shopping Center Sebring, race referee Leslie Behm, and everyone else who took part.
The Food Bank is not permitted to distribute food directly to the community and has approximately 32 local pantries that serve individuals in the community on a regular basis. They also do a mass distribution monthly, however due to the heat they are on hold for the summer.
If your organization would like to be a sponsor for one of the distributions, contact the Food Bank at 863-385-7885 and ask for details.
