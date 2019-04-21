WEBSTER — An estimated 1.8 million freshwater anglers fish in Florida’s 7,700 lakes each year. Florida largemouth bass are the most prized fish, but striped and sunshine bass, catfish, crappie, and bluegill are also sought after catches.
Freshwater fishing has an economic impact of $2.4 billion and helps support 23,500 jobs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission.
As environmental stress takes its toll on some of Florida’s lakes, fish hatcheries play an increasingly vital role in ensuring that Florida’s recreational fishing industry continues to thrive. FWC operates an extensive, technologically sophisticated stocking program, as the Friends of Lake Istokpoga discovered when they recently toured the agency’s Florida Bass Conservation Center.
FBCC is a state-of-the-art 39,000 square foot hatchery and research center located in the Withlacoochee State Forest in Webster. The facility encompasses 180 acres, of which 50 acres are outdoor ponds. It was built between 2003 and 2007 and replaced a facility that had been used since the 1960s, FBCC Manager Rick Stout said.
Largemouth bass production is the primary focus of the hatchery, although other freshwater fish are spawned, incubated and raised for stocking in Florida’s lakes. The facility also includes a fish health lab, where fish diseases can be diagnosed, and a genetics lab, where the genetic purity of each fish used for breeding is verified. Water quality is also monitored to ensure that the fish are kept in a healthy environment.
The hatchery recycles 90% of the water used for fish production inside the building, and 100% of the water used for fish production in outside ponds and tanks.
“Our FWC regional biologists send us requests each October, telling us what fish they want us to raise and which lakes need stocking,” Stout said. “They base their assessments on fish population samples, creel surveys which determine what anglers are catching, habitat assessments, and the wishes of the local community. We combine this information with our research findings and the outcomes of previous stocking applications. That helps us determine desired outcomes in terms of fish populations and angler satisfaction.”
Fish are creatures of habit, but habits can be changed. “Largemouth bass spawn naturally in the spring. But by controlling water temperature and light, they can be duped into spawning in the fall as well. Two annual spawning cycles enable us to raise bigger bass with twice the yield,” Stout said.
The process of raising largemouth bass begins in June when brood stock females are moved to 80 foot-long indoor tanks called raceways which are filled with about 11,000 gallons of water. By gradually decreasing light and water temperature over the next two months and then slowly increasing light and water temperature for another month and a half, the bass are tricked into thinking the cool season has given way to spring.
In October, hatchery biologists introduce male bass into the raceways and add spawning mats. The bass spawn and the fertilized eggs are deposited on the mats which the males instinctively guard. Each morning, hatchery staff pick up the mats with the eggs and place them in incubation tanks. New mats are then placed in the raceways, and the spawning process begins all over again until the desired number of fish have been spawned. About 5,000 eggs per spawn are produced during fall spawning events.
Eggs hatch within two days. The sac-fry (fish in development) stay at the bottom of the incubation tank for five to seven days and then rise to the surface. They are skimmed off the surface and put in outside ponds — about 80,000 to an acre, for about 30 days at which time they are about 1 inch long. Some are stocked in lakes at that time; others are raised to an advanced size of 4 inches and stocked in February and March. Because of their larger size, these Phase II largemouth bass fingerlings have a higher rate of survival than the smaller ones. They eat a wider range of prey and fewer predators eat them.
Because largemouth bass have a voracious appetite and will even eat each other, an artificial diet that is both cost effective and healthy for the Phase II bass was developed in conjunction with University of Florida nutritional husbandry experts. Bass must be trained to eat the non-swimming food pellets.
“In an independent analysis of the diet, it was rated better than commercially available brands,” Stout said.
At the same time as the larger fingerlings are stocked, spring spawning of a new batch of largemouth bass occurs. About 7,000 eggs per spawn are produced during spring spawning events. These spring bass are raised to 1 inch fingerlings and stocked in April.
April also marks the beginning of the spawning season for channel catfish, another popular fish which the hatchery spawns, raises and stocks. Catfish spawn in spawning canisters in breeding ponds outdoors. Catfish eggs are large, yellow, and jellylike, and cling together in masses. A 1 pound egg mass will contain 10,000 to 11,000 eggs.
After spawning occurs, the egg masses are removed from the spawning canisters and transferred to McDonald hatching jars for incubation. The eggs must be regularly aerated with oxygen rich water and rolled, so the embryos do not suffocate and die. Dead eggs are carefully siphoned off to prevent disease. During the time when the catfish eggs are being incubated, catfish egg masses turn from yellow to pink to a reddish brown.
Depending on water temperature, eggs will hatch within five to seven days. The sac-fry (fish in development) remain in the McDonald hatching jars until they absorb their yolk sacs which occurs three or four days after hatching. They are then transferred from the hatching jars to flat bottom troughs and schooled together in tight clusters near the bottom of the tank. They feed by swimming to the surface of the water and eating small ground pellets that are rich in protein. In May, they are moved to grow-out ponds outdoors where they grow to about 8 inches before stocking occurs in October and November.
Other fish that FBCC raises and stocks are striped and sunfish bass, black crappie and bluegill.
FBCC and FWC’s older and less technologically advanced Blackwater Hatchery located in the Panhandle produce and stock between 3-5 million sportfish annually in Florida’s public water bodies, which is a tremendous boon to Florida’s recreational fishing industry.
Groups wishing to schedule a guided tour should call 352-583-4518 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
