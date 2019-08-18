Knotty Girl receives grant

SEBRING — The Federation of American Consumers and Travelers (FACT), under its Visions to Ventures Community Grants Program, has awarded $1,500 to Diana Albritton to assist with funding the 4th Annual Knotty Girl Mountain Retreat.
FACT member Diana Albritton submitted a grant proposal describing the need for funding the “Reconnect, Relax and Exhale” retreat for breast cancer survivors. The FACT grant will be used to support this endeavor.
FACT is a national consumer association, which was formed in 1984. The purpose of the Visions to Ventures Program is to provide financial support to FACT members for a variety of activities in support of worthwhile community projects that may never materialize without FACT’s assistance.
In announcing the award, Vicki Rolens, managing director of FACT, said, “Diana Albritton submitted a well presented proposal requesting funds to help with this very worthwhile endeavor. FACT is pleased to be able to support this wonderful project.”
FACT’s administrative offices are located in Edwardsville, Illinois. Persons interested in the Visions to Ventures Program may obtain information by calling 1-800-USA-FACT or by writing to FACT or by writing to FACT, 318 Hillsboro Ave., Edwardsville, IL 62025.
