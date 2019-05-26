TALLAHASSEE — Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center’s “Oh Hello” photo won third place in the Florida Health Care Association’s annual Long Term Care Photo Contest.
The photo emphasizes the above-and-beyond care given to residents at Lake Placid, and depicts resident Barbara enjoying an interactive day trip to a farm. Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation will receive $200 from FHCA in order to supplement resident and staff activities.
Photographer Michelle Kleim captured a candid moment between Barbara and a llama on a trip to a local farm. Kleim says of the overjoyed resident, “she can’t resist blowing kisses with a llama.”
The Long Term Care Photo Contest is an annual opportunity for those who live, work or volunteer in an FHCA member care center or who work with an FHCA associate member to submit work in order to win money for the center.
Winning care centers can win hundreds for resident activities, and photographers receive a $50 Visa gift card. Photography emphasizes the attentive care given by FHCA affiliated organizations.
