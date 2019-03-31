TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — As part of its ongoing mission to save driving for future generations, Hagerty is partnering with the Skip Barber Racing School to introduce the Hagerty Driving Academy. The academy will be a series of 40 events nationwide that teaches safe, proficient driving skills and the art of shifting a manual while sharing the excitement of being behind the wheel of fun cars.
“Hardly anyone teaches driving a manual transmission anymore,” said McKeel Hagerty, CEO of Hagerty. “But we think it’s a fantastic skill for all drivers to have. We also think they need experience in the kind of crash avoidance techniques that Skip Barber Racing School excels at teaching.
“This partnership is all about safety, education and fun,” Hagerty said.
Participants will take part in vehicle avoidance exercises such as panic breaking and emergency lane changes, as well as how to properly correct a skid, practice slides and recoveries, and the basics of operating a manual. Participants will also be introduced to performance driving on an autocross course and will spend time behind the wheel of a variety of classic cars.
Hagerty said the partnership fits nicely with its mission to save driving and preserve automotive heritage as the world inches toward driverless technology.
Anthony DeMonte, CEO of Skip Barber Racing School, said Hagerty will “make a perfect addition to the Skip Barber Racing School family as they are known for their long-time influence and dedication to the car enthusiast community. We anticipate this partnership bringing high-quality education and experiences to thousands of drivers for years to come.”
The first Hagerty Driving Academy will be held Wednesday, April 3 at Sebring International Raceway.
A series of more than 40 events will be offered annually at iconic tracks including Road Atlanta, Lime Rock Park, New Jersey Motorsports Park and WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca. Select events will be offered free-of-charge for Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) members. As Hagerty Drivers Club discount partner, members will also receive a 20 percent discount on most Skip Barber Racing School programs.
For the 2019 Hagerty Driving Academy Powered by Skip Barber Racing School schedule, visit skipbarber.com/hagertydrivingacademy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.