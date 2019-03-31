SEBRING — The gift shop at Lost Mines of Atlantis has a variety of merchandise from far and near. From singing bowls from India to crystals from Polk County, there are some things in the shop that people are unlikely to find anywhere else locally.
As Brittany Valdiviez, whose parents are now the owners of the store and gem sluice in Sebring, put it: “You’re not going to find these things at Walmart,” she said, mentioning an amethyst cathedral as an example.
The store is at 10404 U.S. 27 South.
They try to offer different things as a way of getting people to come in.
“If we don’t have it, we will try to bring it in just so that people can see something different,” she said.
The rock shop as it is also called has, among other things, incense, candles, essential oils, wind chimes, health teas, lamps and jewelry.
For those interested in prospecting, there are buckets including a fossil bucket and a basic bucket of natural/rough gemstones ranging in cost from $20 to $55. To-go buckets are also available.
According to a flyer, there are more than 150 different gemstones at Lost Mines of Atlantis. There are different gemstones in different sizes from Brazil and Madagascar.
“It’s real interesting whenever you try to figure out what stone you have because some stones they just form together,” Valdiviez said.
As far as the crystals from Polk County, she said they were recently discovered in Bartow in a phosphate mine. She said the crystals were growing, but they came in contact with the fertilizers and dyes. “The crystals absorbed the color and kept growing,” she said.
They are rare and, according to Brittany, the only other place they can be found in the world is in Italy. She noted that if people wanted to go to Bartow and look for crystals they wouldn’t be able to go into a mine.
Valdiviez said people like how crystals look and use them as decoration. Some people believe crystals are associated with healing.
“Each stone, they all have their own healing properties,” she said.
According to Crystals and Jewelry.com amethyst is a meditative and calming stone which works physically, emotionally and spiritually to promote calm, balance and peace. It is also used to eliminate impatience.
Valdiviez’s parents, Esteban and Flora, were looking to buy a commercial property. She said they thought it would be a good opportunity to continue on with Atlantis because the store and inventory were already there. They bought the place last year.
She said that everyone is welcome – especially children because of the opportunity to learn about the stones.
The store is open Wednesday through Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.