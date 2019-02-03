LAKE PLACID — The Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation has awarded a $5,000 Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant to Lake Placid Middle School for a community garden and aquaponics.
Lake Placid Middle School is one of 545 schools across the United States to be awarded a Lowe’s Toolbox for Education grant this spring for improvement projects.
The LPMS community garden that was created this year will be extended with vegetable beds and fruit trees along with building an aquaponics garden. The project is scheduled to be completed in December 2019.
“The Lowe’s Toolbox for Education program delivers on Lowe’s commitment to improve the educational environment for students across the country,” said Maureen Ausura, chairwoman of the Lowe’s Charitable and Educational Foundation. “We’re honored to work with Lake Placid Middle School to support the needs of our local students, teachers and families.”
Since its inception in 2006, Lowe’s Toolbox for Education has provided nearly $45 million in grants to more than 10,000 schools, benefiting more than 6 million schoolchildren. Grants are available to K-12 public schools in the United States for a wide range of improvement projects.
Schools may be eligible to receive Toolbox grants up to $100,000. Parent groups and educators can apply by visiting ToolboxForEducation.com.
