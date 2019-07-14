TAMPA — Lykes Bros. Inc. announces the appointment of Johnnie P. James Jr. to the position of president and chief executive officer. James will lead and manage the fifth-generation, family-owned business with a focus on sustainable value creation, including identifying and building business opportunities for the future.
“This is an exciting time to step in and lead the development of strategies to grow the business to the next level,” James said. “I’m eager to build on the impressive legacy of Lykes Bros.”
“Johnnie has already made a great impression through his involvement with the company as a member of our board of directors and I am excited to have him lead the team. His knowledge and experience will be paramount as we grow,” Chairman Joe Carrere said.
James most recently served as the president of Resource Consulting Group, an integrated wealth management firm. Prior to that, James was the chief operating officer of Oakley Transport Group in Lake Wales and the eastern region leader for RSM McGladrey.
James’ career includes 30-plus years of executive and board leadership, extensive experience in tax and business planning, business development and acquisitions, high-stakes negotiations and transforming organizations into market leaders.
“As a fifth generation Floridian it is an honor to join the Lykes Bros. organization that has been so instrumental in influencing and contributing to the growth and success of Tampa and the state of Florida at large.”
Founded by Dr. Howell Tyson Lykes and his seven sons in 1900, Lykes Bros. Inc. is a leading Florida-based agribusiness with cattle, citrus, farming, forestry, hunting and land and water resources operations as well as major land holdings in Florida and Texas.
