New Business Bare Wood Market

Laura Young, owner of Bare Wood Market, 130 N. Ridgewood Dr., sells a variety of items from local vendors. She also paints and refinishes furniture.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: Bare Wood Market

Business address: 130 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring

Business phone: N/A

Business website: bare woodmarket.net and on Facebook and Instagram

Business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Business owner name & phone: Laura Young, owner

Why did you start this business? As I started painting furniture, I was becoming quite busy. After asking around if anyone else would be interested as a vendor, from there Bare Wood Market began to evolve.

What is unique about your business? I have a variety of items: furniture, dishes, metal art, vintage items made from fabric, unique purses, mineral/chalk-like paint, garden items, candles/soaps, painted books, signs and also parties and workshops. We have something for everyone. I also paint and refinish furniture.

