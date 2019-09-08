New Business Bare Wood Market

Name of business: Bare Wood Market
Business address: 130 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring
Business phone: N/A
Business website: bare woodmarket.net and on Facebook and Instagram
Business hours: Wednesday through Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Business owner name & phone: Laura Young, owner
Why did you start this business? As I started painting furniture, I was becoming quite busy. After asking around if anyone else would be interested as a vendor, from there Bare Wood Market began to evolve.
What is unique about your business? I have a variety of items: furniture, dishes, metal art, vintage items made from fabric, unique purses, mineral/chalk-like paint, garden items, candles/soaps, painted books, signs and also parties and workshops. We have something for everyone. I also paint and refinish furniture.
