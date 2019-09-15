New Business Coffee Culture

Emmie Pereira runs Coffee Culture, the first Third Wave specialty coffee shop in Sebring. They are located at 247 U.S. 27 N. in the same plaza as Five Guys Burgers and Fries. Along with coffees, espresso and protein shakes, they also have a game lounge with video games and board games.

Name of business: Coffee Culture

Business address: 247 U.S. 27 N. in Sebring

Business phone: 863-451-5795

Business website: coffeeculturesebring.com

Business hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Business owner name: Emmie Pereira

Why did you start this business? Coffee Culture was founded in part for two reasons. First, to provide the community with a place to gather and be with friends. And second, in memory of my late brother, Jonathan Allgood, who passed away in 2016. He and I had dreamed of starting something like this together.

What is unique about your business? We are the first Third Wave Specialty Coffee Shop in Sebring providing expertly crafted coffee that can be enjoyed and appreciated by even the casual coffee drinkers. We also have a selection of non-coffee drinks such as teas, protein shakes, spritzers and soon we will carry food items.

