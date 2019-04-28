Name of business: Ellison Salon and Spa
Business address: 114 S. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring
Business phone: 239-322-2034
Business website: ellisonsalonspa.com
Business hours: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Business owner: Allen Ellison
Why did you start this business? It has been a lifelong goal.
What is unique about your business? We are a high end full-service salon and spa that caters to all ethnicity and demographics.
