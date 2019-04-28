Ellison Salon photo

Ellison Salon and Spa is now open at 114 S. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring. For information, call 239-322-2034.

 ROBERT MILLER/STAFF

Name of business: Ellison Salon and Spa

Business address: 114 S. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring

Business phone: 239-322-2034

Business website: ellisonsalonspa.com

Business hours: Monday through Saturday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Business owner: Allen Ellison

Why did you start this business? It has been a lifelong goal.

What is unique about your business? We are a high end full-service salon and spa that caters to all ethnicity and demographics.

